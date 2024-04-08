One pending free agent the Canucks can steal from their Pacific Division rivals in the 2024 offseason
The Vancouver Canucks are one of the NHL’s best teams, but can they get even better in the 2024 offseason regardless of whether they win the Stanley Cup?
Cameron Talbot, Goaltender/Los Angeles Kings
Arturs Silovs is most likely the backup next season, and he may be a shoo-in if he keeps playing the way he has despite not facing the best teams in the league. If they don’t intend to promote Silovs to the NHL full-time, Cameron Talbot would make for an incredible consolation prize if he signed on for a season.
Although there is a realistic chance he returns to the Kings, there shouldn’t be a contending team out there with just one surefire goaltender that won’t bid for the aging goaltender. Talbot is having one of his better seasons with a 0.915 save percentage, three shutouts, a 2.48 GAA, and a 0.625 quality starts percentage.
No, he’s not faring as well in the xGA vs. aGA at even strength, having allowed eight goals over xGA, but it’s been about the only real flaw in his game this season. Talbot is facing just 27.98 shots on goal per game, a lower number overall, but he’s stopping what he’s supposed to be stopping.
If Talbot stays consistent for the rest of the season and during the playoffs, if the Kings (most likely) make it, the Canucks should at least make an inquiry if he’s available. Overall, it would also be a win for Arturs Silovs as it would give him one more year in the AHL to fully hone his ability.