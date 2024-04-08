One pending free agent the Canucks can steal from their Pacific Division rivals in the 2024 offseason
The Vancouver Canucks are one of the NHL’s best teams, but can they get even better in the 2024 offseason regardless of whether they win the Stanley Cup?
Adam Henrique, Forward/Edmonton Oilers
Okay, so we’ve talked about two names on this list who could be sensible but not potential standout free agent signees this offseason. But what about the supposed rental in Edmonton who is Adam Henrique? Henrique is 34, and he won’t be in a position to ask for the same AAV that he had in Anaheim, meaning he could go to a championship contender for a discount if the Oilers don’t win it all this year.
Going into the offseason, Vancouver is in much better shape from a salary cap standpoint than Edmonton, meaning Henrique is almost certainly a rental here. This would leave a contender who could have more cap space, like the Canucks, to sign and bring him onto what could be the highest-scoring team in the NHL.
Henrique would add more depth to an already elite unit of forwards in Vancouver, and his 22 goals through 76 games this season show he’s still going to find the net often. Interestingly, most of those goals came with a less-than-stellar Anaheim Ducks team, so just imagine what he would do in Vancouver with the talent they have.
As a bonus, Henrique would give the Canucks another asset in the faceoff circle, and like his former teammate Jakob Silfverberg, he would also bring a significant defensive presence.