One player the Canucks could shockingly trade this offseason
The Vancouver Canucks are coming off of a surprising season, but ironically, it was also disappointing, as they looked like the best the NHL had to offer throughout most of 2023-24. If it wasn’t for a slip-up in February plus multiple injuries to goaltender Thatcher Demko, who knows if the Canucks would still be in the NHL Playoffs right now, battling for a chance to represent the Western Conference in the Conference Finals?
Vancouver, despite some misfortune, still finished the season seventh in goals scored and fifth in goals allowed. It signified that they were, overall, one of the NHL’s most talented teams, regardless of which zone they were playing in. But still, it wasn’t enough, which is why we can’t rule out a major trade occurring for this team in the offseason. One that could include sending one of their own elsewhere.
So now the question is: Who would general manager Patrik Allvin be willing to move if it meant improving his team’s chances of earning a trip to the Conference Finals in 2025? Thanks to the immense starpower in British Columbia, there are a few players we can rule out, like J.T. Miller, Filip Hronek, Elias Pettersson, and most of the obvious names.
Canucks could make an unexpected trade to get even better in 2024-25
Conor Garland, however, could be a surprising odd man out, perhaps going elsewhere if it meant bringing in a better return. It’s farfetched and, yes, unexpected, but here’s the method behind the entire thought process:
Nils Hoglander just broke out and could be a keeper, while Dakota Joshua and Teddy Blueger play solid defensive forward roles, with Joshua showing off some offense this past season. The latter two are pending unrestricted free agents, but it makes sense to bring them back.
Trading someone like Garland, though he’s an outstanding scorer, could bring in a surefire blueliner, and that’s something the Canucks should need more of in the offseason. Tyler Myers and Ian Cole are also pending unrestricted free agents, but given their respective ages, it’s a better strategy for Allvin to let them walk, then move current talent to bring in another solid piece for the top-four should he not look to the free agent market or his prospect pool.
It’s not likely that a trade like this occurs, and you can expect Garland to remain in British Columbia. But if Allvin were to trade a talented forward to fill the blue line, Garland looks like an unexpected but a sensible piece to move.
(Statistics provided by Hockey-Reference)