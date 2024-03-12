Top 3 forwards the Canucks missed out on at the NHL trade deadline
The Canucks have played excellent hockey since a pedestrian first two months of the calendar year, but the NHL trade deadline was a missed opportunity.
Victor Olofsson would have cost next to nothing
Victor Olofsson’s $4.75 million cap hit would have made any NHL fan cringe if their team was linked to him. And while that was not the case with the Canucks, there were a few surprises at the NHL trade deadline that saw players go to teams we otherwise wouldn’t have thought they would have ended up.
That’s what makes the deadline season so exciting, and what also makes it exciting is the fact that teams willing to trade a rather expensive piece may also be willing to retain a significant portion of their contract. The Sabres would have done this regarding Olofsson since he has had little to no role with the Blue and Gold and he will play elsewhere next season.
However, Olofsson would have also made excellent insurance for one of the league’s better power play units, and he would have added another piece of scoring depth. No, the addition wouldn’t have impressed anyone in Canucks circles, but when you consider Olofsson scored 48 goals across in the two seasons before his role dwindled in Buffalo, opponents would have had to have accounted for his presence on the ice.
And best yet, the Sabres wouldn’t have just held on to a significant portion of his contract; he also would have likely cost a late-round pick or a B-prospect.
(Statistics provided by Hockey-Reference)