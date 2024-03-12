Top 3 forwards the Canucks missed out on at the NHL trade deadline
The Canucks have played excellent hockey since a pedestrian first two months of the calendar year, but the NHL trade deadline was a missed opportunity.
Lars Eller would have added depth, special teams help
If there is one lower-liner in the NHL you can’t underestimate, it’s Lars Eller, as he’s been a rather serviceable all-around player. While it’s true he will rarely give a team over 15 goals in a season, he’s put up double-digit goals in each since 2013-14 except for the 2020-21 season, but remember, there were significantly fewer games that year.
His physical play also fits well into the Canucks persona and style, and he would have given Vancouver another center who is proficient at winning faceoffs, especially when the team found itself in the defensive zone.
Insurance is also huge for this time of the year, and although the Canucks special teams are better than what we have seen from most of the league, Eller would have provided much-needed insurance in that realm if a regular contributor missed extended time with an injury. He’s been particularly valuable across 86.0 minutes on the man advantage this season, helping the Penguins score seven goals while on the ice, including two of his own.
If Patrik Allvin didn’t want to spend big at the trade deadline, Eller, given his age, his modest cap hit, and the fact he would have merely provided depth in Vancouver, the Canucks general manager wouldn’t have needed to give up much for the longtime forward.