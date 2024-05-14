Edmonton Oilers plan to start backup goalie Calvin Pickard in Game 4
One of the mysteries associated with the Edmonton Oilers going into Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Series with the Vancouver Canucks has reportedly been solved.
The Oilers will bench their starting goalie Stuart Skinner. Backup Calvin Pickard will be at goal for Tuesday night's Game 4.
The 25-year-old Skinner was pulled during the third period of Game 3 in favor of Pickard. More saves is what the Oilers are looking for. Skinner, a 2017 draft selection by the Oilers, was an NHL All-Star last season and has played in 123 career games with 72 wins and four shutouts. He ranks ninth among his peers this season in saves with 1,406.
Does the goalie change help or hurt the Vancouver Canucks?
Calvin Pickard, 32, is a nine-year veteran of the NHL who played for Colorado, Toronto, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Arizona before joining the Edmonton Oilers this season. Prior to Sunday night's game, he has never played in an NHL postseason game. He has played in 139 career games with 47 wins and five shutouts. Making the goalie change on home ice is a smart move for the Oilers, but Pickard could be rusty because, before Sunday, he had not played since April 18. The Canucks are aware of this and will try to capitalize with a fast start and hopefully an early lead.
Both of Edmonton's goalies have more experience than the Canucks 23-year-old Latvian goalie Arturs Silovs who played in only nine regular season NHL games before being tapped for duty following injuries to Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith.
Demko, 28, is the Canucks ace goalie who is recovering from an injury. The native Californian has been taking shots at practice, but given how well Silovs is playing, the team will probably take a conservative approach and not rush back the Vezina Trophy nominee until he is 100%.