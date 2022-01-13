Debunking myths about the NHL's new Fanatics hockey jerseys

From the day Fanatics was announced as the new uniform manufacturer for the National Hockey League, hockey fans have expressed their concern over the company's shaky history of quality issues.

I don't blame them. Fanatics' mishaps have been well documented on social media. Major League Baseball's new uniforms have had plenty of issues this season with mismatch — though the design wasn't Fanatics' fault, they took a large share of the blame.

Sports fans -- particularly jersey collectors -- demand excellence and are anal by choice of the jersey they wear to a game, what name and number are on it, and if it was stitched or heat-pressed.

Unsurprising criticism on social media

So when the NHL's new jerseys went on sale this past weekend, they were met with the same criticism. Look through almost any X thread or the comments of any Instagram post advertising the jerseys for sale, and you'll be certain to find users posting that the jerseys "suck," "look like trash" or suggesting that the jerseys are lower quality because they're "made by Fanatics."

First, some truth. Yes, the jerseys are made by Fanatics. Yes, Fanatics has had a plethora of quality control issues over its history. But what large-scale merchandise company hasn't?

Second, the jerseys are almost exactly the same as the Adidas ones. Save for the elimination of the shoulder dimples, the new manufacturer logo on the back neckline and a new size tag inside the neck (completely invisible when the jersey is worn), the materials and logos have not changed.

Confusion surrounding the price

Another common misperception I've seen fans get confused about is the price of the on-ice jerseys, which Fanatics calls the "Authentic Pro" line.

Fans, likely those unaware that this line of jersey is the same one worn by the players on ice, have bashed the $500 price tag. They are possibly mistaken, thinking that these have replaced the Adidas Primegreen jerseys, which were often sold as "authentics" and featured a tie-down fighting strap.

The Authentic Pro jerseys were not readily available to fans during the Adidas era. I can't speak for all teams, but I know the Canucks rarely released these to the public. When they did, it was often deadstock of the old Adizero jerseys or the retired stick-in-rink jersey that was used as the team's alternate from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

Yes, I saw them in the team store. Yes, I looked at the price. Yes, the price was ridiculous.

On Vanbase, the Canucks team store's website, a few authentic Adidas jerseys are still available. The Primegreen model, the most recent style used by the team, costs $650. The old Adizero line, not used since 2021, and practice jerseys, are cheaper.

The Premium line is the new version of the Adidas Primegreen jerseys. They cost exactly the same — $200 for a blank, $280 for a player's name and number, and more for custom or stitched jerseys on Vanbase.

Give Fanatics a chance

People are likely thrown off by the Fanatics branding. I get it. But they are essentially the same thing available for the same price.

And, much to the delight of Canucks fans, that means the elusive authentic skate jersey, which had been sold out for months, is back in stock.

Hockey jerseys are expensive. Fanatics should be held accountable for the quality of these items. But fans shouldn't turn away from them just yet.

In a couple of years, Fanatics will unveil its own uniform design, possibly featuring new materials and new technologies. Maybe those will come with a retail refresh. Save your criticism.

But give them a chance, hockey fans. They haven't changed anything yet.

