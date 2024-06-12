Could Brandon Duhaime become a member of the Vancouver Canucks in 2024?
It is that glorious time of the NHL Vancouver Canucks offseason where we can openly speculate about what players will be on the team in the upcoming season without being proven wrong...at least for a few more weeks.
With that in mind, free agent Brandon Duhaime is a name to watch. The former Minnesota Wild winger was traded to the Colorado Avalanche during the 2023-2024 season. He was reportedly a player of interest for the Canucks before the March 8, 2024 trade deadline.
If Dakota Joshua does not return, could the Canucks sign the 27-year-old in 2024?
Could Brandon Duhaime replace Dakota Joshua?
Dakota Joshua is among the list of players that the Canucks have to figure out how to deal with while managing minimal cap space under the $87.7 million salary cap. Those players include Tyler Myers, Flip Hronek, Elias Pettersson, and Nikita Zadorov.
Joshua's 2022 two-year contract was valued at $1.65 million averaging $825,000 per season. Estimated contract extension values for Joseph range between $1.75 and 2 million annually with a two or three-year deal being the likely contract term.
Duhaime's one-year deal with the Wild/Avalanche was valued at $1.1 million. Some analysts forecast that his contract extension could be valued at $1.3 million annually so he could be a projected savings for the Canucks.
Joshua is one year older than Duhaime (28 vs. 27). He has played in fewer games (184 vs. 211 games) but has accumulated more points 64 to 40. Duhaime is a more physical player who has committed more penalties evidenced by 204 minutes vs. Joshua's 143 minutes.
July 1 is the deadline for free agents to sign with their current teams so we will learn more about how many of the 2023-2024 Pacific Division Champion Canucks will be on the roster for the 2024-2025 soon. Fans with an extensive wish list of players would like the Canucks to keep Joshua and sign Duhaime, but that is an option that seems extremely unlikely.