Coming down to a straight choice for Canucks between Lindholm and Zadorov
By Paul Taylor
Lindholm versus Zadorov
Beginning with Lindholm, we've written before about how we believe the Canucks gave up way too much to acquire him from the Calgary Flames at the end of January. He didn't help himself when he subsequently performed so poorly, there was actually take of moving him before the March 8 trade deadline!
Now yes, Lindholm did redeem himself with an outstanding playoffs, which included five goals, 10 overall points and a +4 rating in 13 games. In fact, it was the best postseason of his NHL career.
Regardless, you have to ask yourself how much the 2024 All-Star is worth to retain, with him wanting a significant increase on the $4.85 million he received this season. AFP Analytics projects he will receive a shade under $6.79 million per season in his next deal.
As for Zadorov, he was much more consistent for the Canucks after also arriving in a trade from Calgary, last November. He provided a physical intimidating presence on the ice along with excellent leadership, and became a firm fan favourite in Vancouver.
Along these lines, Zadorov also talked about how much he and his family loved the city of Vancouver. And yet, negotiations between his representatives and the Canucks organisation have apparently stalled.
AFP Analytics have the 2013 16th overall draft pick's next deal at an annual average of just under $5.32 million. So the question is, who should the Canucks focus on?