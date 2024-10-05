Canucks Wrap: Future salary cap; What experts are saying

In Friday's edition of Canucks Wrap, we’ll be talking the latest Vancouver Canucks news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Canucks News

Sources tell The Canuck Way that the Vancouver Canucks might, in fact, be a good hockey team in the 2024-25 season. Actually, though, MoneyPuck really likes the Canucks this year and have given them an 80% chance of making the playoffs once again.

We are not able to tell whether this accounts for Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko missing time at the start of the season or anything of that nature, but it is a good sign nonetheless.

Expanding on that further, MoneyPuck also gives the Canucks a whopping 43% chance of qualifying for the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Looking towards the future, multiple reports have indicated that, by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman's estimation, the 2025-26 salary cap is going to be at or close to $92.5 million.

The Canucks, as we know, are already up against the salary cap ceiling, so any breathing room will be a welcomed change in the near future.

Another thing to consider is the Oliver Ekman-Larsson buyout, which will cost Vancouver $4.767 million in the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons. The $2.347 million and $2.127 million cap hits this season and in 2027-28 will be more palatable, but it is a hefty amount regardless when your goal is to compete for the Stanley Cup each and every year.

The good news is that Tucker Poolman's $2.5 million cap hit will come off the books after this season.