Canucks' Thatcher Demko will 'learn to play with' chronic injury
According to new information from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, star Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko has a chronic injury that cannot be remedied by a procedure, meaning the 28-year-old will have to change the way he practices and learn to play through his ailment.
In the latest episode of his "32 Thoughts" podcast, Friedman shared his belief that the Canucks rushed Demko back to action too soon following a lower-body injury during the regular season, which adversely affected his recovery and subsequently knocked him out of the Canucks' playoff run after just one game.
Said Friedman: "I believe the Canucks told Demko last year before the playoffs, 'We need to know that we can count on you in the postseason. We don't want uncertainty,' and 'You have to play two games before the playoffs before we commit to you to start the postseason.'
"I'm just not convinced he was ever 100% healthy."
Demko did play those two games before the playoffs, stopping 39 of 40 shots in a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on April 16 before allowing three goals on 25 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on April 18.
The San Diego, Ca., native also started the first game of the Canucks' playoff run in Game 1 against the Nashville Predators, knocking down 22 of 24 shots in the 4-2 victory. Demko, of course, did not play for the Canucks again after that, despite the strong performances leading up to his absence.
"The best piece of information I have been given is, quite simply, he's going to have to learn to play with this," Friedman added. "It's not something that can be fixed with surgery, but it's something he's going to learn to have to play through and he can play through to a high level. . . Right now, I don't know that he's going to be ready for the start of the season."