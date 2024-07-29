Canucks scout and former player Ron Delorme receives much-deserved award
By Paul Taylor
As per Adam Kierszenblat of The Hockey News, the Western Canada Pro Hockey Scouts Foundation have announced their Recognition and Dedication Service Awards for 2024. These included several people who have connections to the Vancouver Canucks.
However, the one who we're focused on is Ron Delorme, who is currently an amateur scout for the Canucks. As per social media, the Western Canada Pro Hockey Scouts Foundation confirmed his Recognition and Dedication Service Award, with special note to his long being a role model for First Nations youth.
Delorme is a Canadian Métis, who has played a key role in breaking down barriers for Indigenous people in professional sports. In an interview with the team's editorial writer Lindsey Horsting in December last year, he said: "The benefit of being around the game a long time, 46 years, is seeing things change all across Canada. It’s change for the better. I’ve witnessed progress in inclusion, diversity, celebrations of different nights, including First Nations Night."
The 68-year-old's association with the Canucks dates all the way back to 1981-82, in his first of four seasons playing for the team as a winger. His final season in Vancouver in 1984-85 was notable for also being his last as a player, with a knee injury forcing him to retire.
An ongoing connection to the Canucks organisation
However, this did not mark the end of Delorme's involvement with hockey or the Canucks, who hired him as a scout in 1986. He's been involved with the organisation ever since in a variety of scouting positions, including being appointed chief amateur scout in 2000.
The North Battleford, Saskatchewan native decided to take a step back to amateur scout in 2022. However, he remains committed to the Canucks, as well as providing an inspiration for Indigenous youths who want to become involved in sports.
In this respect Delorme will always be grateful to the path the Canucks and the NHL provided for him. As per Horsting, he said: "The game’s been great to me, but it’s what I’ve been able to give back that makes me so happy. (Involvement in sport) helps you stay strong and healthy; tests your physical ability and I think it also teaches you to work as a team."
Delorme's Recognition and Dedication Service Award is much-deserved for such a classy individual and it's great that his work continues to be noticed in such a positive way. Back in 2021, he was named as a recipient of the Jake Milford Award, which was given for his years of service and dedication to hockey In British Columbia.
The 1975 56th overall NHL draft pick was also previously inducted into the Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame back in 2018. As per saskhockeyhalloffame.ca, he became a hero to Indigenous Canadians and a role model for aspiring hockey players and athletes.