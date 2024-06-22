Canucks need to put Brock Boeser extension talks on the back burner
By Paul Taylor
Brock Boeser had a disappointing end to his season, due to a blood clotting issue that wasn't career and -- more importantly -- life-threatening. However, it doesn't take away from what was an outstanding 2023-24 campaign, which saw him finally fulfilling his potential.
Boeser was outstanding as he set a whole host of career-bests, including 81 regular season games, a team-leading 40 goals, 73 total points and a +23 rating. He continued his excellent form during the playoffs, as he led all Canucks players with seven goals, and tied for the team lead with 12 points, in 12 appearances.
The Canucks always knew what the 26-year-old was capable of, but to actually see it come to fruition was as important as it was rewarding for everyone involved. With all signs pointing towards him being back and healthy before the beginning of next season, he appears finally set to dominate the NHL for many years to come.
Boeser's next deal
Which brings us to the main point of this article - Boeser's contract, which has just one season remaining before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Canucks would ideally like to have the winger tied up for the long-term, before he is able to test free agency.
However, this is unlikely to happen anytime soon, given the current setup of the Canucks roster. As things stand at the time of posting, the organisation is facing the prospect of eight unrestricted and one restricted free agents come July 1.
So far the Canucks have been able to agree terms with Filip Hronek and Mark Friedman. However, this still leaves the likes of Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm, Dakota Joshua and Tyler Myers all unsigned, and with time fast running out.
As per Cap Friendly, the Canucks do have $16,053,333 of projected cap space available for next season. Unfortunately for the organisation, it won't be enough to satisfy everyone, with Zadorov and Lindholm leading the list of those that likely won't be returning to Vancouver for next season.
As a result of this, no matter how important Broeser is to the Canucks -- and the answer is 'extremely important' -- the organisation just isn't in a position to focus on him right now. In fairness he probably appreciates this himself, as he will of course want as a strong as possible roster around him, to help the team continue to progress and challenge next season.
Things look more positive for the Canucks down the road
If nothing else though, there is a bright light at the end of a tunnel which isn't that long. And it relates to how things are currently projected to look for the Canucks when we come to the offseason next year.
As things stand, the Canucks are only set to have six unrestricted and two restricted free agents next summer. And this includes Tucker Poolman who -- like this season -- is set to be on long-term injured reserve during the 2024-25 campaign, after which he will not be getting re-signed.
Again as per Cap Friendly, the Cancucks will have more projected cap space compared to right now, at $32,758,333. With more money avaialble and less players to re-sign, this leaves the organisation in a favourable position when it comes to agreeing a long-term contract extension with Boeser.
The two-time NHL All-Stars current deal has an annual cap hit of $6.65 million, with the belief that he will reach at least $8 million per season on his next contract. As a result, the future certainly looks bright for Boeser, the Canucks and their fans.