Potential loss of Casey DeSmith no longer a concern for Canucks
By Paul Taylor
The Vancouver Canucks have plenty to do, in respect of next season's roster. With nine unrestricted and two restricted pending free agents to consider and only so much cap space, there will be some tough choices to make.
However, one choice has already been made concerning Casey DeSmith, at least according to Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK and The Athletic. Apparently, the Canucks goalie is likely to test free agency once we hit July 1.
Dhaliwal made his comments last Friday during an appearance on Sportsnet 650, with Halford and Brough in the Morning. He added that DeSmith was motivated to make his decision, due to no contract negotiations taking place with the Canucks.
Canucks making the right move
Assuming this is the case, it represents a smart decision by the Canucks to move on from the 32-year-old, given his age combined with the potential of Arturs Silovs. The young goalie, who himself is a pending restricted free agent, earned the trust of coach Rick Tocchet during the playoffs following the injury to Thatcher Demko, starting 10 games compared to just two from DeSmith.
This is not to say DeSmith isn't still a decent goalie himself, having provided valuable backup to Demko with 27 starts during the 2023-24 regular season. As a result, the Canucks allowed the sixth-fewest goals in the NHL, along with tying for the eighth best team save percentage.
Ultimately though, DeSmith will probably need to find a new gig somewhere else, freeing up valuable cap space for the Canucks. In addition, with Silovs' lack of experience, his next deal should work out to have a lower cap hit compared to his fellow goalie.
Overall, DeSmith has played six seasons in the NHL, going 70-53-21 in 142 starts (163 overall appearances) and producing .909 save percentage with a 2.82 Goals Against Average along the way. He should prove to be a reliable backup goalie somewhere, but just not likely in Vancouver again.