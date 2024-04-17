3 Canucks players who surprised us this season
The Vancouver Canucks had a good team on paper, but nobody expected a Presidents’ Trophy contending season. Here are three surprising players who made that possible.
The Vancouver Canucks were a surprise team this season, even if, on paper, they looked like a group that would contend for the playoffs. With names like J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes, and that’s to name a select few, there was no reason why this team couldn’t compete.
But to contend for the Presidents’ Trophy for most of the season before a few mid-to-late-season hiccups prevented that was something even those who put all their faith in this hockey team probably didn’t see coming. But here we are, with the regular season ending, and Vancouver looks like they are on their way to a Pacific Division title.
While that may not ultimately be the case, depending on how the final few days of the regular season play out, there are more than a few reasons to be proud of this hockey team. And we can start with some players who made what has been one of the most memorable seasons in British Columbia possible.
Several surprises led to the Canucks spectacular 2023-24 season
There are way too many sensational players who performed well over expectations this season, even those whose respective performances we saw coming, like those from Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes. One player we probably didn’t see making waves was Thatcher Demko, who, despite putting up some gaudy numbers in the past, took his game up another level.
In 49 games, Demko recorded a remarkable five shutouts, plus a more than respectable 2.47 GAA and a 0.917 save percentage. Demko certainly deserves an honorable mention, but there are three players whose seasons through most of the Canucks season deserve front-and-center attention.
The first is someone who has been a top-tier points scorer in the NHL. But few probably thought he would take his game up yet another level.