5 Canucks players who must bring their A-Game following the All-Star Break
The Vancouver Canucks are coming off of the All-Star Break and are still arguably the best team in hockey. Now, they can solidify that status down the stretch.
Brock Boeser must keep up his high-octane game
It’s clear that the Canucks are the NHL’s most exciting team regardless if it’s the blue line, goaltending, or scoring. We mentioned in the opening that J.T. Miller and Elias Petterson will get their numbers regardless of the year or the situation, but that hasn’t been the case for everyone in the past.
Brock Boeser burst onto the scene in 2017-18 following a successful nine-game trial the year prior, and he ended the season with 55 points and a runner-up spot for the Calder Trophy. But Boeser was never more than a 56-point player after that until everything changed this season.
Miller and Petterson may be the most consistent players in Vancouver throughout their time there, but Boeser is leading the team with 30 goals. He’s also fourth in points with 52, and just five away from setting a new career-high.
His uptick in play this season has been a major factor in why the Canucks have some new life, and he has forced opponents to treat him like more than just a steady, solid talent. If Boeser keeps it up, opposing players will continue to be spread out and forced to make decisions of whether to key on him, Miller, Hughes, Petterson, or someone else enjoying an upsurge in production.
(Statistics provided by Hockey-Reference as of Tuesday, February 6th)