5 Canucks players who must bring their A-Game following the All-Star Break
The Vancouver Canucks are coming off of the All-Star Break and are still arguably the best team in hockey. Now, they can solidify that status down the stretch.
Tyler Myers must bring an edge to his game not seen since 2021-22
In his long NHL career, Tyler Myers has yet to hoist the Stanley Cup, so given the season that Vancouver has had so far in 2023-24, this may be his best opportunity. That alone should be enough for the former Buffalo Sabre and Winnipeg Jet to bring his A-game for the next two months (and well into May), but his physical edge needs to keep defining his play over the next nine weeks.
Despite his age, Myers should also remain a valuable asset in playing solid minutes on the third-pairing, contributing in scoring when necessary, and getting in an opponent’s way if they’re looking to take a shot. When he’s on the ice, the Canucks are still effective in gaining control of the puck at 5-on-5, which you can see through his Corsi and Fenwick clocking in at 46.3 and 47.2, respectively, despite lining up for just 39.4 percent of offensive zone starts.
By contrast, the aforementioned number is the lowest of his career since 2014-15, during his time with the Sabres. If he can continue to help the Canucks excel in keeping up their overall transition game, Myers will be a valuable asset regardless of whether he directly contributes to scoring.