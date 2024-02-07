5 Canucks players who must bring their A-Game following the All-Star Break
The Vancouver Canucks are coming off of the All-Star Break and are still arguably the best team in hockey. Now, they can solidify that status down the stretch.
The Vancouver Canucks are having arguably the most surprising run of any NHL team this season, and they will plan on keeping it that way. But if they want to maintain their high-octane play down the stretch, quite a few players must bring their best game.
J.T. Miller and Elias Petterson are the first two names you may think of, but that duo will get their points, and they will also play a solid game when the Canucks don’t have the puck. You can count on them to bring the best version of themselves regardless of how much urgency the team will face as the playoff race heats up.
It’s not that the players listed below won’t bring the same level of intensity because they are all at least solid if not elite contributors. But their respective play will ultimately catapult the Canucks into a top seed or potentially fall behind a couple of surging groups in the Pacific.
Filip Hronek’s breakout campaign must continue
Filip Hronek is having his best season yet, and it’s a trend that must continue for the Canucks to keep scoring at the rate they are at. Hronek isn’t a goal-scorer, evidenced by the three times he has found the net this season. However, that shouldn’t take away from his eye-popping 33 assists, which has already matched a career-high.
Hronek has also contributed to the man advantage with nine points and two goals, plus he’s also taking plenty of chances at the net with 94 overall shots on goal. It’s almost like Hronek knows where to put the puck at any given time to set up a potential score, and that approach has helped take Vancouver far this season.
While Hronek isn’t as physical as he’s been in the past, there is no need for him to change the style of his game. What the 26-year-old has been doing is working lately, and that’s what counts at this point in the season.