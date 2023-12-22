Canucks lines vs Stars: Expected lineups and goalies
The Vancouver Canucks (22-9-2) travel down to Texas to face the Dallas Stars (18-8-4) at 5 p.m. This is the second meeting between these two teams this season; the Canucks won the first matchup, 2-0, on Nov. 4. In three months, they will meet again on March 28 at Rogers Arena. Thursday's matchup is a Western Conference heavyweight tilt between the second and fifth-ranked teams. As such, Thatcher Demko draws the start for Vancouver.
Andrei Kuzmenko will be a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game, and for the fourth time this season. It's unclear if or when there will be a resolution for this situation, but it isn't looking too great for either party right now.
Expected Canucks lines vs Dallas Stars, Dec. 21
Pius Suter - Elias Pettersson - Ilya Mikheyev
Nils Hoglander - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe - Nils Aman - Sam Lafferty
Canucks defense
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov - Tyler Myers
Ian Cole - Noah Juulsen
Canucks goaltending
Thatcher Demko will start against the Stars, with Casey DeSmith backing up.
Notes:
- Andrei Kuzmenko will sit for a second consecutive game, and for the fourth time this season
- Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said the team will not change their lineup from their previous win against the Nashville Predators
- The Canucks are 5-0-0 in their last five against the Stars, and 8-2-0 in their last 10.
- Thatcher Demko is a perfect 7-0-0 in his career against Dallas, with a .939 save percentage
Expected Stars lines
Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin
Evgenii Dadonov - Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston
Ty Dellandrea - Sam Steel - Craig Smith
Stars defense
Miro Heiskanen - Ryan Suter
Esa Lindell - Joni Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley - Joel Hanley
Stars goaltending
Scott Wedgewood is the confirmed starter for Thursday night, with Jake Oettinger currently on the shelf.