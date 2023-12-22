The Canuck Way
Fansided

Canucks lines vs Stars: Expected lineups and goalies

By Jonathan Bailey

Dallas Stars v Vancouver Canucks
Dallas Stars v Vancouver Canucks / Derek Cain/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Vancouver Canucks (22-9-2) travel down to Texas to face the Dallas Stars (18-8-4) at 5 p.m. This is the second meeting between these two teams this season; the Canucks won the first matchup, 2-0, on Nov. 4. In three months, they will meet again on March 28 at Rogers Arena. Thursday's matchup is a Western Conference heavyweight tilt between the second and fifth-ranked teams. As such, Thatcher Demko draws the start for Vancouver.

Andrei Kuzmenko will be a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game, and for the fourth time this season. It's unclear if or when there will be a resolution for this situation, but it isn't looking too great for either party right now.

Expected Canucks lines vs Dallas Stars, Dec. 21

Pius Suter - Elias Pettersson - Ilya Mikheyev
Nils Hoglander - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe - Nils Aman - Sam Lafferty

Canucks defense

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov - Tyler Myers
Ian Cole - Noah Juulsen

Canucks goaltending

Thatcher Demko will start against the Stars, with Casey DeSmith backing up.

Notes:

- Andrei Kuzmenko will sit for a second consecutive game, and for the fourth time this season
- Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said the team will not change their lineup from their previous win against the Nashville Predators
- The Canucks are 5-0-0 in their last five against the Stars, and 8-2-0 in their last 10.
- Thatcher Demko is a perfect 7-0-0 in his career against Dallas, with a .939 save percentage

Expected Stars lines

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin
Evgenii Dadonov - Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston
Ty Dellandrea - Sam Steel - Craig Smith

Stars defense
Miro Heiskanen - Ryan Suter
Esa Lindell - Joni Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley - Joel Hanley

Stars goaltending
Scott Wedgewood is the confirmed starter for Thursday night, with Jake Oettinger currently on the shelf.

Next. Canucks officially miss out on signing Ethan Bear. Canucks officially miss out on signing Ethan Bear. dark

Home/Canucks News