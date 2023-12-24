Canucks lines vs Sharks: Expected lineups and goalies
The Vancouver Canucks (22-9-3) host the San Jose Sharks (9-21-3) at 7 p.m at Rogers Arena on Saturday night. This is the fourth and final meeting between these two teams this season; the Canucks won the first two 10-1 and 3-1, respectively. This will also be the team's last game of a 23-game stretch across 45 days. Saturday's goaltending matchup will feature Thatcher Demko and Mackenzie Blackwood.
Andrei Kuzmenko returns to the lineup, featuring on his normal-ish spot on the top line. The 27-year-old will also return to the Canucks' top power play unit upon his return.
Expected Canucks lines vs San Jose Sharks, Dec. 23
Ilya Mikheyev - Elias Pettersson - Andrei Kuzmenko
Nils Hoglander - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Nils Aman - Pius Suter - Sam Lafferty
Canucks defense
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov - Tyler Myers
Ian Cole - Noah Juulsen
Canucks goaltending
Thatcher Demko will start against the Sharks, with Casey DeSmith backing up.
Canucks preview:
- Andrei Kuzmenko returns to the Canucks' lineup after sitting out two consecutive games as a healthy scratch
- This will be Vancouver's only change in terms of personnel
- The Canucks are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games against the Sharks, and 4-1-0 in their last five
- J.T. Miller has nine goals, 18 assists, and 27 points in 22 career games against the Sharks, which leads all Canucks skaters
- Thatcher Demko is 10-0-0 in his career against the Sharks with a .932 save percentage
Expected Sharks lines
William Eklund - Tomas Hertl - Filip Zadina
Anthony Duclair - Mikael Granlund - Fabian Zetterlund
Kevin Labanc - Luke Kunin - Mike Hoffman
Justin Bailey - Jack Studnicka - Jacob Macdonald
Sharks defense
Mario Ferraro - Kyle Burroughs
Arvid Henrikson - Jan Rutta
Nikita Okhotiuk - Calen Addison
Sharks goaltending
Mackenzie Blackwood will start against the Canucks, with Kaapo Kahkonen backing him up.
How to watch the Vancouver Canucks:
Saturday's game will be broadcast on CITY, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, and NBC Sports Bay Area, and can be heard on Sportsnet 650 radio.