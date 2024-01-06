Canucks lines vs Devils: Expected lineups and goalies
The Vancouver Canucks (24-11-3) visit the New Jersey Devils (21-14-2) at 4 p.m. at the Prudential Center on Saturday night. This will also be the season's second and final Hughes Bowl between these two teams. The Canucks previously lost, 6-5, at home on Dec. 5. Tonight's goaltending matchup will feature Thatcher Demko and Nico Daws.
Expected Canucks lines vs New Jersey Devils, Jan. 6
Ilya Mikheyev - Elias Pettersson - Sam Lafferty
Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander - Nils Aman - Andrei Kuzmenko
Canucks defense
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers
Ian Cole - Noah Juulsen
Canucks goaltending
Thatcher Demko will start against the Devils, with Casey DeSmith backing up.
Canucks game preview:
- Andrei Kuzmenko will return to the Canucks' lineup after serving as a healthy scratch again
- Carson Soucy was activated from LTIR on Saturday afternoon; Phil Di Giuseppe was placed on LTIR
- Jack Hughes is not playing for the Devils on Saturday; Timo Meier was placed on LTIR
- Thatcher Demko is 1-3-0 in his career against New Jersey with a 3.34 GAA and .897 save percentage.
- The Canucks are 1-7-2 in their last 10 against the Devils, and 1-3-1 in their last five.
- J.T. Miller has 18 points in 29 career games against New Jersey
Expected Devils lines
Jesper Bratt - Nico Hischier - Dawson Mercer
Alexander Holtz - Michael McLeod - Curtis Lazar
Tyler Toffoli - Erik Haula - Graeme Clarke
Brendan Smith - Chris Tierney - Nathan Bastian
Devils defense
Jonas Siegenthaler - Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes - John Marino
Kevin Bahl - Colin Miller
Devils goaltending
Nico Daws is expected to start against the Canucks, with Vitek Vanecek backing him up.
How to watch the Vancouver Canucks:
Thursday's game will be broadcast on Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet One, and MSG Sportsnet and can be heard on Sportsnet 650.