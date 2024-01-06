The Canuck Way
Canucks lines vs Devils: Expected lineups and goalies

By Jonathan Bailey

New Jersey Devils v Vancouver Canucks
New Jersey Devils v Vancouver Canucks / Derek Cain/GettyImages
The Vancouver Canucks (24-11-3) visit the New Jersey Devils (21-14-2) at 4 p.m. at the Prudential Center on Saturday night. This will also be the season's second and final Hughes Bowl between these two teams. The Canucks previously lost, 6-5, at home on Dec. 5. Tonight's goaltending matchup will feature Thatcher Demko and Nico Daws.

Expected Canucks lines vs New Jersey Devils, Jan. 6

Ilya Mikheyev - Elias Pettersson - Sam Lafferty
Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander - Nils Aman - Andrei Kuzmenko

Canucks defense

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers
Ian Cole - Noah Juulsen

Canucks goaltending

Thatcher Demko will start against the Devils, with Casey DeSmith backing up.

Canucks game preview:

- Andrei Kuzmenko will return to the Canucks' lineup after serving as a healthy scratch again
- Carson Soucy was activated from LTIR on Saturday afternoon; Phil Di Giuseppe was placed on LTIR
- Jack Hughes is not playing for the Devils on Saturday; Timo Meier was placed on LTIR
- Thatcher Demko is 1-3-0 in his career against New Jersey with a 3.34 GAA and .897 save percentage.
- The Canucks are 1-7-2 in their last 10 against the Devils, and 1-3-1 in their last five.
- J.T. Miller has 18 points in 29 career games against New Jersey

Expected Devils lines

Jesper Bratt - Nico Hischier - Dawson Mercer
Alexander Holtz - Michael McLeod - Curtis Lazar
Tyler Toffoli - Erik Haula - Graeme Clarke
Brendan Smith - Chris Tierney - Nathan Bastian

Devils defense
Jonas Siegenthaler - Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes - John Marino
Kevin Bahl - Colin Miller

Devils goaltending
Nico Daws is expected to start against the Canucks, with Vitek Vanecek backing him up.

How to watch the Vancouver Canucks:

Thursday's game will be broadcast on Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet One, and MSG Sportsnet and can be heard on Sportsnet 650.

