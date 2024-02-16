Canucks game preview vs Red Wings: Expected lineups and how to watch
The Vancouver Canucks (36-12-6) host the Detroit Red Wings (27-19-6) at 7 p.m. at the Rogers Arena on Thursday night. This will be the second and final meeting between these two teams this season. Tonight's goaltending matchup will feature Thatcher Demko and Alex Lyon.
Expected Canucks lines vs Detroit Red Wings, Feb. 15
Nils Hoglander - Elias Lindholm - Elias Pettersson
Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Phil Di Giuseppe - Nils Aman - Sam Lafferty
Canucks defense
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov - Noah Juulsen
Ian Cole - Tyler Myers
Canucks goaltending
Thatcher Demko will start against the Red Wings, with Casey DeSmith backing up.
Canucks game preview:
- Dakota Joshua will be held out of the lineup as he continues to be evaluated for an injury.
- Filip Hronek had three points in his only game against his old Red Wings.
- Thatcher Demko has won each of his last nine home games, approaching a franchise record.
- The Canucks are 3-5-2 in their last 10 against Detroit and 0-4-1 in their last five.
- Elias Lindholm has 13 points in 24 career appearances against the Red Wings; this paces all Vancouver skaters in scoring against Thursday night's opponents.
- Nils Hoglander is (finally) expected to receive power play opportunities for the Canucks.
Expected Red Wings lines
Alex DeBrincat - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
David Perron - J.T. Compher - Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - Christian Fischer
Klim Kostin - Joe Veleno - Daniel Sprong
Red Wings defense
Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta - Shayne Gostisbehere
Red Wings goaltending
Alex Lyon is expected to start against the Canucks, with James Reimer backing him up.
How to watch the Vancouver Canucks:
Thursday's Vancouver Canucks game will be broadcast on Sportsnet Pacific, Bally Sports Detroit, and ESPN, and can be heard via radio on Sportsnet 650.