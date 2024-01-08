Canucks game preview vs Rangers: Expected lineups and how to watch
The Vancouver Canucks (25-11-3) visit the New York Rangers (26-10-2) at 4 p.m. at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. This will also be the season's second and final meeting between these two teams. The Canucks previously lost, 4-3 in overtime, at home on Oct. 28. Tonight's goaltending matchup will feature Thatcher Demko and Igor Shesterkin.
Expected Canucks lines vs New York Rangers, Jan. 8
Elias Pettersson - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev - Pius Suter - Andrei Kuzmenko
Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander - Nils Aman - Sam Lafferty
Canucks defense
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov - Ian Cole
Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers
Canucks goaltending
Thatcher Demko will start against the Rangers, with Casey DeSmith backing up.
Canucks game preview:
- Andrei Kuzmenko will remain on the Canucks' second line
- Carson Soucy will replace Noah Juulsen in the lineup now that Nikita Zadorov is healthy
- The Lotto Line will remain intact
- Vancouver is 5-3-2 in their last 10 against the Rangers but only 2-2-1 in their last five.
- Thatcher Demko is 2-0-0 in his career against the Rangers with a 1.98 GAA and .931 save percentage.
- J.T. Miller has 12 points in 12 career games against the team he started his NHL career with
Expected Rangers lines
Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafreniere
Brennan Othmann - Nick Bonino - Jonny Brodzinski
Will Cuylle - Barclay Goodrow - Jimmy Vesey
Rangers defense
Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson - Braden Schneider
Rangers goaltending
Igor Shesterkin is expected to start against the Canucks, with Jonathan Quick backing him up.
How to watch the Vancouver Canucks:
Monday's Vancouver Canucks game will be broadcast on Sportsnet and MSG Network and can be heard via radio on Sportsnet 650.