Canucks clash with Flames in second 2024 preseason game

The Vancouver Canucks head over to the Abbotsford Centre at 7 p.m. to host, technically, the visiting Calgary Flames, who are surprisingly undefeated at 3-0, for their second preseason game of 2024 on Wednesday night.

The Canucks held an optional morning skate on Wednesday morning, so the lineup, defensive pairs, and goalie rotations are all currently unclear.

That all said, the Canucks did at least release a roster for their clash with the Flames, so here is what we have, in numerical order:

Jett Woo, Carson Soucy, Arshdeep Bains, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Jiri Patera, Phil Di Giuseppe, Elias Pettersson (forward), Akito Hirose, Quinn Hughes, Kiefer Sherwood, Aatu Raty, Nikita Tolopilo, Max Sasson, Vincent Desharnais, Jake DeBrusk, Sammy Blais, Nate Smith, Christian Wolanin, Daniel Sprong, and Linus Karlsson.

As for the Flames, their roster for tonight includes the following:

Devin Cooley, Dustin Wolf, Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean, Jarred Tinordi, Joni Jurmo, Jeremie Poirier, Jonathan Aspirot, Zayne Parekh, Ilya Solovyov, Dryden Hunt, Jakob Pelletier, Matt Coronato, Samuel Honzek, Sam Morton, Connor Zary, Andrew Basha, Matvei Gridin, Justin Kirkland, Walker Duehr, Jaden Lipinski, Martin Pospisil, and Cole Schwindt.

Most notably, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes make their preseason debuts for the Canucks, while former Boston Bruins sharpshooter Jake DeBrusk makes his unofficial Canucks debut.

In goal, newcomer Jiri Patera joins Nikita Tolopilo in what looks to be a potential rotation for this second preseason game; those two goalies will likely be the tandem for the Abbotsford Canucks, especially as long as Thatcher Demko is on the mend.

Wednesday's night's game will not be televised but can be heard on Sportsnet 650 and on the Canucks' official website.