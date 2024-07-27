Canucks 1st round pick out of World Junior Summer Showcase due to injury
By Paul Taylor
There has been some bad news for Canucks fans, hoping to see one of their team's top prospects in action at the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase. As per Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie & Dahi on Chek, 2023 first round draft pick Tom Willander will not be appearing at this year's event in Michigan.
This is due to Willander dealing with one of those wonderfully ambiguous lower body injuries, which has taken longer than expected for the blueliner to recover from. For anyone concerned though, he will be fully healthy and ready to go when it comes to the new NCAA hockey season in October.
Already a success in international hockey
It is of course a shame that the 19-year-old will not be present in Michigan, to take the next step in his development with Sweden. He has proven to be extremely successful already at various levels on the international stage, including a combined 17 points and a +12 rating -- as well as 39 penalty minutes -- in 34 games.
In truth, the 6 foot 1 and 191 pound Willander was not projected to go as high as he did in the 2023 NHL entry draft, but at the same time this shows just how much the Canucks thought of him. With a need for more right-shot D-men depth, the organisation selected him with the 11th overall pick.
In fairness, the Stockholm, Sweden native has already taken steps towards proving the Canucks correct, with some encouraging progress. His first season at Boston University was a tremendous success, as he produced 25 points and a +28 rating -- along with 12 penalty minutes -- in 38 games.
The Terriers will be counting on Willander to play regularly as part of their top pairing this coming NCAA hockey men's season, which would of course also stand to benefit the Canucks. With the combination of his high hockey IQ, mobility, two-way game and durability, the hope is that he will one day be playing alongside Quinn Hughes to form a dynamic top pairing in Vancouver.
N.B. All statistics courtesy of Elite Prospects