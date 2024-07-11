Breaking down the latest salary cap numbers for the Canucks
By Paul Taylor
It's been an interesting and busy offseason so far for the Vancouver Canucks. There's already been the 2024 draft as well as their annual development camp, which took on a different approach this time around.
However, these pale in comparison when it comes to the beginning of free agency, which is always a frenzy of activity. It was no different this time around, with the Canucks involved in a flurry of signings and re-signings.
As already written, we consider the sum total of the Canucks' moves to date, to be worthy of a B+ grade for general manager Patrik Allvin and the rest of the front office. Critics may not like that they didn't re-sign Nikita Zadorov or Elias Lindholm, but as far as we're concerned, both players were asking for far too much and didn't represent long-term value or sense.
How is the salary cap looking for 2024-25?
Which leads us onto the Canucks' salary cap for next season, which is something the organisation always has to be cognizant of, even three months before the 2024-25 NHL regular season begins. Regardless, they find themselves in an interesting position.
As per PuckPedia, at the time of writing the Canucks have just $1,105,833 of projected cap space available for next season. They also have 22 of the 23 available roster spots filled, which includes 14 forwards, seven defencemen and one goaltender.
This remaining spot will theoretically go to restricted free agent goalie Arturs Silovs, although we say theoretically given there is currently some uncertainty over his future in Vancouver. Consider that, as per The Province's Patrick Johnston, the goalie's agent Paul Theofanous hasn’t replied to queries as to why his client has yet to sign a new contract.
In theory, the remaining projected cap space of $1,105,833 will more than cover Silovs' salary for the 2024-25 portion of any new deal he signs. However, this is again theoretically, until a clearer picture emerges.
The Poolman situation
It is important to note that the Canucks do have some more money to play with if need be, albeit it might not be considered an ideal situation by Allvin. More specifically, we are referring to the situation surrounding blue-liner Tucker Poolman.
Poolman has one year remaining on his current deal, which carries a cap hit of $2.5 million. As with this past season, he is once more expected to be on Long-Term Injured Reserve for the 2024-25 campaign.
This is related to Poolman dealing with ongoing neurological complications from migraines, which have limited him to 43 games in total since signing a four-year deal with the Canucks. And all but three of those appearance came during his first season in Vancouver.
In any event, placing the 31-year-old on Long-Term Injured Reserve means the Canucks can go $2.5 million over the salary cap for the 2024-25 season. Again, possibly not ideal for Allvin, but still something useful to consider when it comes to finding extra money to spend.
Overall, the Canucks' current salary cap situation for next season only further highlights why it was for the best that they didn't re-sign Zadorov or Lindholm. In an event, while they might not be flush with remaining cap space it's not a disaster either, especially when considering the strength and depth of the roster they've assembled.