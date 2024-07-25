5 things to know about Canucks new signing Layton Ahac
By Paul Taylor
As announced on the Abbotsford Canucks' official site, they have signed Layron Ahac to a one-year deal for the 2024-25 AHL season. Here's five things you should know about the organisation's newest addition:
1) Ahac originally hails from British Columbia, having been born in North Vancouver on 02/22/2001. He is a left-shot defenceman, who stands at 6 foot 2 and 205 pounds.
2) Ahac's youth team was North Shore WC U15 A1, before he joined the West Van Academy Elite 15s in 2016-17 to play in the CSSHL U16 league. He had 22 points and 26 penalty minutes in 31 games (including playoffs), while also playing twice that same season for the Vancouver NW Giants U18 AAA in the BCEHL U18 league.
3) The 23-year-old then enjoyed two excellent seasons in the BCHL with the Prince George Spruce Kings, including totalling 61 points in 110 combined regular season games (along with 58 penalty minutes). He helped them win their first BCHL championship in 2018-19, scoring 17 points in 17 playoff games and earning BCHL Second All-Star Team honours.
4) Ahac was ranked 62nd out of all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting prior to the 2018 NHL entry draft, with him subsequently selected in the third round (86th overall) by the Vegas Golden Knights. He went on to play two seasons in the NCAA with Ohio State University, who he had previously committed to in 2017, producing 12 points, 46 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 63 combined games.
5) During his time in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights, the reality is Ahac has never lived up to his potential as a strong two-way blueliner. He's played 151 games (including three playoff appearances), in the process recording 18 points, 61 penalty minutes and a -26 rating.
Overall, while the Canucks clearly see something in Ahac, the reality is he just adds to a logjam which now sees the roster with six left-shot D-Men. If nothing else he does provide more physicality on the team, which extends to being able to contribute significantly on the penalty kill unit if given the opportunity.
N.B. All statistics courtesy of Elite Prospects