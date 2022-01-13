10 Highest-paid NHL goaltenders and how Thatcher Demko compares

It's fair to say Thatcher Demko has had more than his fair share of headlines recently, both within the Vancouver area specifically and around the NHL in general. Unfortunately for the Canucks and their fans, those headlines haven't been necessarily the most positive.

The majority have centred around Demko's health, or lack thereof. At the time of writing, we are still no clearer about when he will return to action, although it does seem more than likely he won't be in the crease when the Canucks open their regular season at home to the Calgary Flames, on Oct. 9.

If nothing else, at least we now know exactly what Demko's injury is. NHL.com's Kevin Woodley confirmed during an appearance on Sportsnet, that the goalie is dealing with issues related to his popliteus muscle.

In any event, there is no denying that Demko is one of the best and most talented goalies in the NHL. Last season saw him prove just how valuable he is to the Canucks, as he helped them total their third-most points in team history on his way to finishing second in voting for the Vezina Trophy.

The literal value of Demko right now

With the issue of Demko's value in mind, let's take a look at this in a literal sense, i.e. financially. Here is a look at the top 10 highest paid goaltenders in the NHL as of right now based on Average Annual Value (AAV), and how the Canucks netminder compares:

Rank Player Team AAV 1 Carey Price Canadiens $10.5 million 2 Sergei Bobrovsky Panthers $10 million 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Lightning $9.5 million 4 Connor Hellebuyck Jets $8.5 million 5 Ilya Sorokin Islanders $8.25 million 6 Juuse Saros Predators $7.74 million 7 John Gibson Ducks $6.4 million Tied-8 Jacob Markstrom Devils $6 million Tied-8 Jordan Binnington Blues $6 million 10 Philip Grubauer Kraken $5.9 million Tied-15 Thatcher Demko Canucks $5 million

At tied-15th in the entire NHL among goalies, it's not as if Demko isn't being well-paid. However, we are coming close to reaching a critical point in his NHL career, with just two seasons remaining on his current deal.

In theory, the two-time NHL All-Star will deserve a significant pay-rise, at least based on his talent level and performances. However, that's the theory; the reality could well be a different situation altogether.

An injury-prone proposition

It's no secret Demko has had issues remaining healthy ever since taking over as the Canucks' number on in net, including starting just 51 games this past season and only 32 the season before. As a result, there are long-term concerns and doubts regarding his durability.

How confident are the Canucks in tying the 28-year-old down with a long-term and lucrative extension, if he can't stay healthy? In an ideal world he deserves such a commitment, but back in the real world, life is rarely as fair.

For the Canucks to be a genuine contender for the Stanley Cup, a fit and healthy Demko is a must. If he continually gets injured however, they can't in good faith even commit to him long-term, no matter how talented he is.

N.B. All facts and figures courtesy of Spotrac

