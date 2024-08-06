10 fun Canucks facts that will never be forgotten
By Paul Taylor
One thing which can't be denied is the passion and loyalty of Vancouver Canucks fans, who are there for the team through thick and thin. This is extremely commendable, given the inability to yet claim the holy grail of hockey after more than five decades in the NHL.
Despite this passion and loyalty, it still seems like there is always something else to learn about the Canucks, no matter whether you're a long-term supporter, or new to the team. As such, here are 10 interesting things you might or might not know about them:
1) The Canucks entered the NHL for the 1970-71 campaign, and it only took them five seasons to win their first division title, in 1974-75. In all they have won 11 division titles in the NHL, with the most recent one this past season ending a drought which began in 2013-14.
2) Still connected to division titles, the most points the Canucks have ever totaled in a season is 117 in 2010-11, which also represented the first of two Presidents' Trophies in franchise history. That season would also see them advance all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.
So close but yet so far
3) The Canucks have been to the Stanley Cup Final three times, in 1981-82, 1993-94 and the aforementioned 2010-11. The first time saw them swept 4-0, but the other two trips saw them eventually fall short after going the full seven games in the respective series.
4) The most goals the Canucks have ever scored in a season in 346, in 1992-93. This is one of only three times they have reached 300 goals in a season since joining the NHL, with 306 in 1983-84 and 303 a season earlier, in 1982-83.
5) The Art Ross Trophy -- awarded annually to the player who leads the NHL in regular season points -- has been won twice by Canucks players, Henrik and Daniel Sedin respectively. And of course they would have to also become the first brother duo to claim the trophy in back-to-back seasons, in 2009-10 and 2010-11.
6) The Sedin twins have also won other individual awards, with Henrik taking the Hart Memorial Trophy for league MVP in 2009-10, and Daniel claiming the Ted Lindsay Award a season later, for most outstanding player during the regular season. Marcus Naslund also won the Ted Lindsay Award in 2002-03, while Quinn Hughes took home the Norris Memorial Trophy this past campaign, as the top defenceman during the regular season.
A better than 50 percent qualifying rate
7) The Canucks have a decent enough success rate in respect of how often they qualify for the NHL playoffs, at 29 times. By comparison they have failed to qualify on 24 occasions, which does not include 2004-05, when the season was cancelled due to a lockout by the league.
8) The Canucks have retired six jersey numbers during their history, including 10 - Pavel Bure, 12 - Stan Smyl, 16 - Trevor Linden, 19 - Naslund, and 22 and 33 - the Sedin twins. The Sedin twins also became the first Cancuks to be enshrined into the Hockey Hall of Fame, along with Roberto Luongo, in 2022.
9) In NHL All-Star history, 40 different Canucks players have been selected for a total of 72 times. (They have also had five coaching selections.) Naslund and Bure lead the way with five All-Star selections each, Elias Pettersson is already second with four, while Brock Boeser is the only Cancuck be named NHL All-Star MVP, in 2018.
10) Rick Tocchet has the best winning percentage all-time among Canucks head coaches at .648, but yes, after only less than two seasons in charge to date. Alain Vigneault leads the way with 313 regular season wins all-time, with Marc Crawford in second place on 246 wins.