Popular former Canucks player Moe Lemay has passed away

Along with everyone else connected to the Vancouver Canucks, we are deeply saddened to hear about the untimely death of Moe Lemay over the weekend. He was 62 at the time of his passing.

Lemay was a popular player during his time with the Canucks, who selected him in the fifth round of the 1981 entry draft with the 105th overall pick. He went on to play five plus seasons in Vancouver, before being traded to the Edmonton Oilers during the 1986-87 season.

The move proved ideal for Lemay, as he went on to fulfil his ambition of winning the Stanley Cup that very same season. However, he remains most synonymous with the Canucks, who he spent the majority of his NHL career with.

The winger played 279 games for the Canucks, producing 70 goals and 92 assists for 162 total points. His best season was in 1984-85, when he had 21 goals and 31 assists for 52 total points in 74 games.

A long playing career in both North America and Europe

Aside from the Canucks and Oilers, Lemay also spent time with the Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets, and overall totalled 317 games and 166 points during his NHL career. His final NHL season came in 1988-89 with the Jets, after which he went on to play 10 years in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany, before retiring in 2000.

Part of what made Lemay so popular in Vancouver was how relatable he was, with him having to fight hard and persevere just to stay in the NHL. He was also a friendly and approachable, down-to-earth person, who always had time to speak to anyone about hockey.

After learning about Lemay's passing, the Canucks took to social media to write: "His passion and dedication made him a beloved member of the Canucks family, and his legacy will forever be a part of our team’s history. Our deepest condolences go out to Moe’s family and friends during this difficult time."

Rest in peace number 14. You will be sorely missed by the Canucks family.

N.B. All statistics courtesy of Hockey Reference

