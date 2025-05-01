NHL insider hints at Rick Tocchet's next landing spot

Head coach Rick Tocchet walked away from the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, leaving many around the NHL guessing which destination is next for the longtime NHLer.

One team is starting to come up in conversations a lot more than the rest, and that's none other than the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tocchet, 61, began his 18-year NHL playing career in Philadelphia with the Flyers, scoring 232 goals, 276 assists, and 508 points in 621 games across parts of 11 seasons.

The Flyers, of course, fired former Canucks head coach John Tortorella on March 27, creating one of what is now eight head coach openings across the NHL.

All eyes, as NHL insider Elliotte Friedman put it, are now on Tocchet and the Flyers, watching for a potential reunion.

"I think now, a lot of people are going to look at Philadelphia," Friedman said of Tocchet on his latest episode of "32 Thoughts". "I do think the Flyers have interest. We'll see what happens. I do think Tocchet is going to have some options."

You may recall that the Flyers claimed to have not officially started their coaching search with no real list of names coming to fruition just yet.

Could they have been waiting for someone--maybe Tocchet--to become available this whole time? There's been a lot of smoke around Tocchet and the Flyers, and now that Tocchet has freed himself from the Canucks, there's room for the gears to start really turning.