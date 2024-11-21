Max Sasson seemingly in line to make his NHL debut with the Canucks

There are plenty of moving parts at the moment with the Vancouver Canucks, due to a combination of injury issues and trying to accrue salary cap space. Their latest move to deal with these dual issues -- among other things -- came on Thursday, and is an extremely intriguing one.

As confirmed by the team on social media, general manager Patrik Allvin has assigned Jonathan Lekkerimäki to Abbotsford. Heading in the opposite direction is Max Sasson, who has been recalled to Vancouver.

Lekkerimäki returns to Abbotsford after making his debut with the Canucks, going on to play in five games and scoring the first NHL goal of his career. However, this is more about focusing on Sasson, who himself is now in line to potentially make his own NHL debut.

Sasson seemingly in line for his NHL debut

The callup comes ahead of the Canucks heading out for a six-game road trip on Friday, which will be the longest of their campaign. (They have another six-game road trip towards the end of the 2024-25 regular season.) Given that Sasson is making the trek out East with the team, it seems like a fair bet that he will play at some point.

Sasson has enjoyed a fine start to his campaign in Abbotsford, with him tied for the team lead on nine points at the time of writing. As someone who was not drafted, it must be a special and redeeming moment for him to get the callup to Vancouver.

The 24-year-old showed just what he was capable of last season, during his first full AHL campaign. In 56 games, he produced 42 points (18 goals and 24 assists) and a +14 rating, while also accruing 36 penalty minutes.

A productive career to date

Sasson's has plenty of playing experience, after spending time in the NAHL, USHL and NCAA. In 2022-23 he scored 42 points (15 goals and 27 assists) and had a +20 rating in 38 games for Western Michigan University, and signed a a two-year entry-level deal with the Canucks towards the end of Mar. 2023.

Aside from his commendable work ethic, the left-shot forward's game is predicated on excellent speed, an ability to create separation, and good hockey instincts. He is projected as a solid two-way player in the bottom-six for an NHL team.

Now, Canucks fans will be hoping to see what Sasson actually does, if and when he's given the opportunity to play at the NHL level during the upcoming road trip. As much as he won't be expected to explode onto the scene, it's still up to him to take advantage and show why the organisation has so much faith in him.

