Making the case for Aatu Raty to return to the Canucks lineup

Arshdeep Bains created a feel-good story when he scored his first NHL goal for the Vancouver Canucks, a game-winner against the Pittsburgh Penguins, on Oct. 26. The undrafted 23-year-old winger has not done much of anything since then, and the Canucks may want to consider making changes going forward. Look no further than center prospect Aatu Raty.

Raty, 21, started the season with the Canucks, making the opening night roster and playing in each of the team's first three games. The Finnish youngster did not play all that much, eclipsing the 10-minute mark in ice time only once and failing to take 20 shifts in any of his three games. He did, however, produce an assist in the season-opening 6-5 overtime loss to Calgary.

Making the case for Raty to re-join the Canucks

So, if head coach Rick Tocchet did not trust Raty enough to play the first time around, why should that change now? The answer is simple. Using Raty allows the Canucks to go for different looks from a tactical perspective.

Bains, a natural winger, has a 5-on-5 Corsi percentage of just 48.87%, which ranks 16th on the Canucks. Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, and Nils Aman are the only forwards with worse marks. In comparison, and albeit in a small sample size, Raty's Corsi percentage is 52.63%, ranking seventh on the Canucks and fourth amongst Canucks forwards.

Pius Suter, who leads Canucks forwards in Corsi percentage with 53.8% of the shot share, can play center or wing, but has mostly played center in the bottom six. If Raty moves to the fourth line center, Suter can flex up further in the lineup, perhaps next to the struggling Pettersson in hopes of supplying a spark.

Here are some other Raty stats, via Natural Stat Trick, that work in his favor:

High-danger chances: 7-3 (70%, leads Canucks)

Scoring chances: 16-8 (66.67%, leads Canucks)

Expected goals percentage: 62.52% (second on Canucks to only Quinn Hughes)



So, are we sure Raty is not at least worth a second look?

The Canucks' cap space situation complicates things, as it does, but Bains has not been a difference-maker so far this season aside from one play. Let's see what Raty can do in an expanded role.