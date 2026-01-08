Is the Linus Karlsson extension worth it?

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced that the club has signed 26-year-old forward Linus Karlsson to a two-year contract extension totalling $4.5 million, or $2.25 million AAV.

Karlsson is currently making $775,000, and providing the Canucks with good returns, as he is now up to 10 goals and 19 points in 39 games, all of which are currently career highs at the NHL level.

The forward was initially selected in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the San Jose Sharks after showing strong scoring numbers during his final season in the Swedish Junior Elite League, but was traded from the Sharks to the Canucks in February of 2019.

Despite this, Karlsson remained in Sweden until age 22, where he put up 46 points in 52 games in 2021-2022, as he played his final season for Skellefteå in the Swedish Elite League.

From 2022-2025 Karlsson spent most of his time with Abbotsford, totalling 164 regular season games and 36 playoff games, including a Calder Cup win while leading the Calder Cup playoffs in scoring with 26 points in 24 games last season.

This season the young forward has over doubled his NHL games played total, as he is currently at 39 of the 42 Canucks games played this year, and this contract extension shows he is here to stay.

What is going right?

Despite averaging just 10:48 of ice time per game this season, Karlsson is just seven points shy of team leader Filip Hronek, and is tied for fourth on Canucks in goals.

Much of that is likely to do with his 17.2% shooting percentage, but despite this Karlsson not only leads the Canucks in Corsi For % at even strength at 57.2%, but is also amongst Canucks leaders in high-danger shots this season with 32, so the results are well founded.

Recently Karlsson has been elevated to the first line alongside Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk as he has recorded nine points in his last ten games.

But despite minimal special teams time, the forward has made the most of his limited opportunities by creating impact scoring chances, as he is able to find open time and space in the offensive zone in dense areas, but is also a strong and proactive forechecker, strong along the boards, and has a tenacious approach to the game.

Is he just a late bloomer?

Over time Linus Karlsson has seemingly conquered every level of hockey he has played. Some players are late bloomers and there is no linear path in getting to the NHL and succeeding in the NHL, but would it be crazy to suggest he will be among the Canucks goals and points leaders by the end of the season?

As things currently stand, it is certainly not out of the realm of possibilities, but as the Canucks remain in the basement of the west Karlsson will certainly have an opportunity to become a lineup staple.