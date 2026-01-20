Is it time to trade Elias Pettersson?

It would appear as though the rebuild is on for the Canucks, as Darren Dreger says that Canucks management is now using the "rebuild word."

This means that the Canucks are open to any possibilities and are listening on all of their players. One of these players is Elias Pettersson, who Dreger says the “Canucks are listening on and will listen to interest in Pettersson.”

Dreger goes on to say that “there has been no communication” between the Canucks and Pettersson’s agent, Pat Brisson, which is required due to Pettersson’s no movement clause.

With Quinn Hughes out the door, the floodgates have opened and Canucks management is now looking to utilize and leverage all aspects of their roster, including it’s highest paid player and second longest tenured team member.

Pettersson, who is currently 27-years old, is under contract for seven more seasons at a $11.6 million cap hit. Given Pettersson’s production over the last two seasons, this is a relatively high number, especially given comparables around the NHL, but the belief is that the talented forward will be able to thrive in a new environment.

Possible destinations:

The main problem with finding suitors for Pettersson is cap space. As mentioned, Pettersson has seven more seasons at a cap hit of $11.6 million, and even though the salary cap is projected to increase to $113.5 million after next season, most of the contending teams that could use Pettersson right now do not have enough cap space to add $11.6 million to their cap.

As of this moment, the only teams with enough cap space to take on Pettersson’s money outright are Chicago, Pittsburgh, Detroit and San Jose, but with respect to other teams, there could certainly be money going back the Canucks way in order to offset Petterson’s cap hit.

A team like the Detroit Red Wings, who currently sit second in the Atlantic and fourth overall in the NHL, are the type of team that would make sense for Pettersson given their cap situation, place in the standings and young core.

A less obvious fit could be the New Jersey Devils, who are dead last in goal scoring in the Eastern Conference, and while they have no cap space, are looking to trade defenceman Dougie Hamilton who has a $9 million cap hit.

The much improved Philadelphia Flyers, who are battling for a playoff spot and could use some scoring are also a potential destination, but one wonders if Flyers Head Coach Rick Tochett, who coached Pettersson in Vancouver, would approve a major move like this given how things played out in Vancouver with all of the controversies that surrounded Pettersson and his former teammates.

A team that has a blend of cap space, young assets, and a roster that could fit Pettersson well is the Carolina Hurricanes. Almost one year ago, the Hurricanes traded forward Martin Nečas to the Colorado Avalanche in a deal for Mikko Rantanen, but ended up trading Rantanen to the Dallas Stars when they could not sign him to a long-term extension, as they did not want to risk losing him for nothing in the offseason.

In the end, the Hurricanes ended up with forward Logan Stankoven and multiple draft picks, which they could use to help acquire Elias Pettersson. The Hurricanes are reportedly considering offers for forward Jasperi Kotkaniemi, which if moved would certainly give them more than enough cap space to fit Pettersson’s $11.6 million cap hit.

Is it time to trade Pettersson?

Ultimately, it is best for the Canucks and Pettersson to move on from one another. Pettersson has been the subject of discussion surrounding Canucks controversies over and over again, and has done little to not only redeem himself, but also try and change the narrative surrounding himself.

There is no doubt that Pettersson is extremely talented, but after going through eight seasons together, including a 109 point season for the Canucks as a team just two seasons ago, four head coaches and two playoff runs, this marriage appears to be tapped out.

As of now, the rumours surrounding Pettersson are just that. He has seven more years left on his contract, and the Canucks have no incentive to trade him unless given one, and even if they do Pettersson himself has to approve of it.

There is no reason for Pettersson to sit through a Canucks rebuild, or for the Canucks to have him on their roster, and if you are willing to trade Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat, why not trade Elias Pettersson?