Insider shares latest update on Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, future in Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks do have some good things coming their way ahead of what will assuredly be a busy summer, this time coming in the form of a health update on a key player.

Goalie Thatcher Demko, who spent almost all of the 2024 offseason rehabbing, training, and altering his play style and regiment, is said to be completely healthy heading into the summer, which could be a big one for his career.

In a contract year, the 29-year-old could be heading elsewhere with the Canucks apparently looking to avoid a lucrative long-term extension with the star goalie.

According to NHL Network insider David Pagnotta, it appears the Canucks have committed to Kevin Lankinen, regardless of Demko's improved health.

"Goalie Thatcher Demko appears open to a change of scenery and is expected to be in play as he enters the final year of his contract. Demko, who has a $5 million cap hit and does not own any no-trade protection, has had health concerns, but he is excited to have a normal summer," Pagnotta reported Friday. "I’m told he is not battling any issues and is already training for next season, and with the Canucks committed to Kevin Lankinen, teams evaluating their goaltending position will be an option for Vancouver."

Fellow NHL insider Frank Seravalli had already named Demko one of his top 20 trade pieces heading into the offseason, so it would appear that there is smoke to the Canucks' fire with two insiders having similar information on the matter.

Plenty of teams out East, such as Carolina or Philadelphia, could use Demko's services in a hurry, but it's unclear what the Canucks want in exchange for the netminder and what other teams are prepared to offer. What is clear is that the burgeoning situation is very real heading into June.