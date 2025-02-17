How to watch Kevin Lankinen vs. Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off

Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen and Finland will play Canada at 10 a.m. Monday in what will be a must-win game in order to reach the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Brady Tkachuk and the United States, in the absence of Quinn Hughes, have already booked their spot in the final and will play Elias Pettersson Sweden at 5 p.m. Monday night. Though the U.S. cannot really 'rest' their players, the game is of no consequence to them. It is, however, of consequence to Sweden, Canada, and Finland.

Lankinen, 29, has already supplanted former Nashville Predators teammate Juuse Saros as Finland's starter and will play one of the biggest games of his professional career against Canada. After making 21 saves on 24 shots against Sweden, Lankinen will be tasked with shutting down a loaded Canada squad that features Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, and Cale Makar, among others.

Canada Lines

Sam Reinhart - Connor McDavid - Mitchell Marner

Sidney Crosby - Nathan MacKinnon - Mark Stone

Brad Marchand - Sam Bennett - Seth Jarvis

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Travis Konecny



Devon Toews - Cale Makar (illness) OR Travis Sanheim

Josh Morrissey - Colton Parayko

Thomas Harley - Drew Doughty



Jordan Binnington OR Adin Hill

Finland Lines

Artturi Lehkonen - Sasha Barkov - Mikko Rantanen

Roope Hintz - Sebastian Aho - Mikael Granlund

Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Patrik Laine

Teuvo Teravainen - Erik Haula - Kaapo Kakko



Niko Mikkola - Esa Lindell

Olli Maatta - Henri Jokiharju

Urho Vaakanainen - Nikolas Matinpalo



Kevin Lankinen

Juuse Saros

For Canucks fans looking to watch Finland vs. Canada, TNT will be televising the game at 10 a.m. Monday night's game between Team USA and Sweden will also be televised on TNT.