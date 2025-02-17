How to watch Kevin Lankinen vs. Canada in 4 Nations Face-Off

Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen and Finland will play Canada at 10 a.m. Monday in what will be a must-win game in order to reach the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.
Brady Tkachuk and the United States, in the absence of Quinn Hughes, have already booked their spot in the final and will play Elias Pettersson Sweden at 5 p.m. Monday night. Though the U.S. cannot really 'rest' their players, the game is of no consequence to them. It is, however, of consequence to Sweden, Canada, and Finland.
Lankinen, 29, has already supplanted former Nashville Predators teammate Juuse Saros as Finland's starter and will play one of the biggest games of his professional career against Canada. After making 21 saves on 24 shots against Sweden, Lankinen will be tasked with shutting down a loaded Canada squad that features Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, and Cale Makar, among others.
Canada Lines
Sam Reinhart - Connor McDavid - Mitchell Marner
Sidney Crosby - Nathan MacKinnon - Mark Stone
Brad Marchand - Sam Bennett - Seth Jarvis
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Travis Konecny
Devon Toews - Cale Makar (illness) OR Travis Sanheim
Josh Morrissey - Colton Parayko
Thomas Harley - Drew Doughty
Jordan Binnington OR Adin Hill
Finland Lines
Artturi Lehkonen - Sasha Barkov - Mikko Rantanen
Roope Hintz - Sebastian Aho - Mikael Granlund
Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Patrik Laine
Teuvo Teravainen - Erik Haula - Kaapo Kakko
Niko Mikkola - Esa Lindell
Olli Maatta - Henri Jokiharju
Urho Vaakanainen - Nikolas Matinpalo
Kevin Lankinen
Juuse Saros
For Canucks fans looking to watch Finland vs. Canada, TNT will be televising the game at 10 a.m. Monday night's game between Team USA and Sweden will also be televised on TNT.