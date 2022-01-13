How the Canucks will internally replace Filip Hronek... for now

Erik Brannstrom takes over as PP2 quarterback?

Before suffering his injury, Filip Hronek was second amongst Canucks defensemen in power play ice time per game, usually manning the second unit. Now that Hronek is out, the Canucks will need a new understudy for captain Quinn Hughes. Based purely on skillsets and puck-moving ability, Erik Brannstrom will get the nod there.

Brannstrom, a small but skilled Swedish defenseman, was drafted 15th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017. He is still on the younger side, having just turned 25 years old in September. Eleven of Brannstrom's 75 career NHL points have come on the power play despite regularly being forced to play limited minutes with the Ottawa Senators.

It is worth noting that Brannstrom has recorded just one singular point on the man advantage since the 2021-22 season. If he is to carve out a niche as a bottom-pairing power play specialist. Brannstrom needs to take this new opportunity with the Canucks by the horns. The Eksjo native has impressed, again in limited action, this season, recording two goals, four assists, and six points in 18 games.

Brannstrom averaged 19:46 of ice time a game with the Senators in the 2021-22 season, when he recorded 14 assists (six on the power play) in 53 games but failed to score a goal. The 25-year-old is in for a similar workload for the foreseeable future and the Canucks are hoping it will pay off for them soon.