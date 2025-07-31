Have the Canucks really improved this off-season?

A new coach and several new faces will be on display for Canucks fans when the team hits the ice for the 2025-26 season. Despite the busy off-season, has the team actually improved this off-season? Let's dive into each of the teams big moves this off-season (so far)

Evander Kane trade

The Vancouver Canucks took the hockey world by surprise when they acquired home-town player Evander Kane from the Edmonton Oilers. Some fans questioned why the team would help a division rival by acquiring a player that some viewed as a cap dump, while also giving up assets for the player. Other fans praised the teams ability to buy low on a player that has the potential to put up 20-25 goals in a contract season.

It's hard to ignore Kane's history, both the good and the bad. Yes, Kane has had a history of questionable behavior, but he also significantly cleaned up his act during his time in Edmonton.

For a team that is lacking top 6 players, only giving up a fourth-round pick for Kane, who, if healthy, has the potential to put up 20-25 goals alongside Elias Pettersson, is a solid move that improves the team.

Selling low on Dakota Joshua

It's always hard to see a fan favorite player traded, especially when that fan favorite player scored the goal that gave the team their first home playoff win since 2020.

It was long rumored that the Canucks were exploring ways to clear cap this off-season, and after a disappointing 2024-25 season, Dakota Joshua was one of the names being floated around.

Drafting Braeden Cootes

It came as a surprise when the Canucks selected Braeden Cootes at the 15th overall selection in the 2025 NHL entry draft. Leading into the draft, the Canucks were actively shopping the pick in search of trades that could improve the team's roster, specifically at the center position.

As the draft inched closer and closer, it appeared the Canucks were leaning towards keeping the pick, and it's a good thing they did. While Cootes is still a few seasons away from making an impact with the NHL squad, he arguably becomes the Canucks best prospect, at a position they desperately need players like Cootes.

It's no doubt the Canucks are lacking a true top 6 center, and while it's yet to be seen if Cootes can live up to it, his ceiling as a top 6 center should excite fans. The reality is, unless the Canucks can swing a deal for Mason McTavish, Jared McCann Marco Rossi, they are better off letting Cootes develop in their system than if they had overpaid for a player like Pavel Zacha on draft night, who COULD be a temporary stop-gap as a second-line center.

Cootes improves the team's pipeline, while also giving them a skilled centerman for years to come.

Letting Pius Suter walk

After a career-high season which saw Suter put up 25 goals and 21 assists for 46 points, it was widely known that it would be hard for the Canucks to compete with the salary other teams offered Suter. The Canucks expressed interest in keeping Suter, but were unable to offer a competitive salary to Suter, who eventually signed with the St. Louis Blues.

Losing Suter will undoubtedly hurt the Canucks center depth, especially considering Suter's defensive ability,.

Resigning Brock Boeser

Heading into free agency, there was doubt the Canucks would be able to resign pending free agent Brock Boeser. Despite rumours of Boeser receiving offers from up to seven other teams, Boeser and the Canucks were able to come to terms on a seven-year contract.

Retaining Boeser is a huge boost for a Canucks team that has lacked offence. Boeser was one of the team's top forwards last season, putting up 25 goals just a season after he reached the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career. If Boeser can stay healthy, he will be a key offensive player for the Canucks for years to come.

Have the Canucks really improved this off-season?

The question of whether the Canucks improved this season depends on two things: can Evander Kane stay healthy enough to provide 20-25 goals for the Canucks, and can depth players such as Linus Karlsson and Aatu Raty step up and take bigger roles?

It's no doubt the Canucks will miss Dakota Joshua and Pius Suter, especially on the penalty kill, but with a little luck, a new coach, and a Pettersson bounce-back season, the Canucks will see improvement from last season.