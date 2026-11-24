FanSided has released a brand new app, which will allow you to follow all of the latest news and rumors surrounding all of your favorite teams, no matter the sport.

The app can be downloaded right on your phone, and you will have access to all of the stories you wish to read.

When it comes to Vancouver Canucks fans specifically, this is a great place where you can follow all of the latest news surrounding the Pacific Division club. Whether it's breaking news stories, trade rumors surrounding Elias Pettersson and many other Vancouver players, Canucks opinions, and more, FanSided's new app has got you covered.

Your Canucks coverage, all in one feed

All articles posted here at The Canuck Way and everywhere else across the FanSided network are now available on the new FanSided app. It is available on iPhone and Android in the United States.

Yes, it's not just all the latest Vancouver Canucks stories that you can read here, but every other sport. Thus, if you like to follow teams from other leagues like MLB, the NFL, and the NBA, this app is the place for you.

On the app, you can choose from over 600 different teams, leagues, events, and topics. From there, you will be able to easily access stories about the teams that you want you to follow from the FanSided network right on your phone.

Thus, you, as the reader, can access all of the great content from The Canuck Way on the FanSided app. However, what makes the new FanSided app so special is that you can also access any other teams you wish. Thus, it is a great spot to receive both sports and entertainment news.

Download the new FanSided app today!

The FanSided app is currently free on both iPhone and Android in the United States.

Once you download the app, make sure to choose the Vancouver Canucks to get all the coverage on your favorite NHL club.

However, you can also add any other teams you like to follow, no matter the sport. This will grow your feed and provide you with all the coverage that you want to read.

You are able to use the app without an account. Make sure to create an account before Dec. 31, as you will receive the limited edition Founding Fan badge on your profile. This unlocks future perks, so you want to take advantage of it.