Garland cashes in, signs 6 year extension with Canucks.

The Vancouver Canucks have locked down one of their best forwards from last season, with a long term contract.

Garland and the Canucks have agreed on a six year contract with an AAV of six million dollars. In total, the contract carries a value of 36 million dollars. Six years...six million dollars per year... might remind fans of the infamous Loui Eriksson contract...

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Conor Garland on a six-year contract with a $6 million AAV.



DETAILS | https://t.co/XHb8wPcKEK pic.twitter.com/iUrpt4lzx6 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2025

This contract will be different..I hope. Garland was one of the Canucks best forwards last season. His play-driving ability and never-quit attitude have quickly made him a fan favourite in Vancouver. With the cap set to rise, and Garland being presented with an opportunity for more ice time in the top 6 next season, this contract was a no-brainer.

Since coming over in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, Garland has been a consistent 40-50 point player for the Canucks, with both top 6 and top 9 minutes. This is a great contract for both the team and player, as the Canucks lockdown one of the hardest working players in the NHL.

The Garland contract marks the second resigning of the day for the Canucks, after the team announced a contract extension with Goalie Thatcher Demko.