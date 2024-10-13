The future looks bright: Meet the Canucks' next big stars

If you’re a Canucks fan, you'll probably be missing that feeling of excitement that comes when watching young talent rise through the ranks, ready to become the next big thing in the league. However, I state my case that the Canucks have some serious prospects in the pipeline which could shape the team’s future in a big way. Let’s dive into some of the most exciting players to watch and why you should keep an eye on them as they inch closer to NHL action.

Tom Willander (RHD) – The next big thing on defence

Tom Willander is a name every Canucks fan should be excited about. Drafted 11th overall in 2023, Willander is already impressing with his smooth skating and smart, two-way play. Right now, he’s still developing at Boston University, learning how to balance his offensive instincts with his defensive responsibilities. While he’s still a couple of years away from making his NHL debut, fans can dream about a future where he’s locking down opponents and providing offensive support from the blue line.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki (RW) – Goal-scoring machine

Jonathan Lekkerimäki is another first-rounder Canucks fans should be hyped about. This Swedish winger has an incredible shot and the ability to score from almost anywhere on the ice. After struggling with injuries and consistency, he’s looking sharp and showing flashes of his goal-scoring talent. Lekkerimäki might still be a year or two away from cracking the NHL lineup, but when he does, expect him to light the lamp regularly.

Danila Klimovich (RW) – The wild card

Danila Klimovich is one of those prospects who can dazzle you with his skill and creativity but still needs time to polish his game. He’s got a heavy shot, great hands, and isn't afraid to play physically. However, he’s been inconsistent in Abbotsford, so his development might take a bit longer. If he can find consistency, Klimovich has all the makings of a top-six winger with the ability to score highlight-reel goals.

Akito Hirose (LHD) – Quietly making waves

Akito Hirose may have flown under the radar as a college free agent signing, but he’s turning into a valuable asset. Known for his smart, steady play on the blue line, Hirose isn’t flashy, but he’s dependable. He moves the puck well, makes smart decisions, and doesn’t panic under pressure. Hirose could be an ideal fit as a depth defenceman who can slot into the Canucks' lineup when needed.

Elias Pettersson (LHD) – Yes, another one

Yep, there’s another Elias Pettersson in the Canucks' system, and this one’s a physical, shutdown defenceman. Unlike his forward namesake, this Pettersson plays a rugged game, excelling in his own zone and thriving on making life difficult for opposing forwards. Given enough time, he could be a perfect complement to Vancouver’s more offensive-minded defencemen.

So, what’s next?

The Canucks' prospect pool is looking promising, and while some of these players might take a little more time to fully develop, the future is definitely bright. Whether it’s Willander patrolling the blue line, Lekkerimäki scoring goals, or Hirose quietly making an impact, there’s a lot for Canucks fans to look forward to.

Keep an eye on these young stars in the coming seasons.

