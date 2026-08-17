From General Motors Place to Rogers Arena: the history of the Vancouver Canucks’ home

We are in a new week, which means a new themed series at FanSided NHL and The Canuck Way. This week, we will begin our series on the Vancouver Canucks' "city and stadium highlight week". We will begin by talking about the history of Rogers Arena and how it came to be.

Welcome to General Motors Place

As we head into the 2026-27 season, the Canucks will be playing in what is now Rogers Arena in its 31st season. However, it was not always Rogers Arena. When it was first opened, it was called General Motors Place. It opened in 1995 after the team spent the first 25 years of its existence in Pacific Coliseum, or what was known as The Coliseum or the Rink on Renfrew.

Pacific Coliseum opened in 1968, two years before the Canucks became an NHL franchise. The Canucks played their first game on Oct. 9, 1970, against the Los Angeles Kings. Fast forward to 1995, and the Canucks began playing in GM Place after the team needed a newer facility to meet NHL standards.

The name of GM Place stayed until 2010, when Rogers Communications bought the naming rights. This was part of the city of Vancouver’s preparations for the 2010 Winter Olympics. The arena hosted the ice hockey games and became a symbol for the city.

Apr 14, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Fin the mascot and the Vancouver Canucks celebrate their victory against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the years since 1995, it's hosted a Stanley Cup Final, concerts, the Olympics, and so much more. From Metallica to Elton John to ice shows, etc., there is a ton to do at Rogers Arena. It's nestled in the middle of the city, and it's the place to be on most nights. No matter how the Canucks are doing, it seems like they always draw a decent crowd.

When the Canucks are winning, it can get packed to the rafters and be a hard environment to play in. Plus, with it being over 31 years old, the renovations have kept the arena looking great over the years. When it comes to watching hockey games, Rogers Arena always seems to be in the top half of must-visit venues in the NHL.

For what it is, Rogers Arena is a place to catch a game on most nights, along with seeing it as part of the cityscape of Vancouver. With so much going on in and around the arena, it always seems like people gravitate to it. If there is one place hockey fans have to go to at least once in their lives, Rogers Arena is that place.