Free agent market continues to dwindle for Canucks

With less than 24 hours to go until the start of free agency, the market for a top 6 forward is looking thin.

Heading into free agency, the focus for the Canucks has been acquiring at least one top 6 forward, specifically a center. Now, it seems the Canucks may have to circle back on Pius Suter, or turn to a player like Mikael Granlund, Christian Dvorak or Nick Bjugstad to fill that need.

Canucks expected to go hard after Granlund, but may be unable to compete with other teams

Without a contract offer from the Dallas Stars, Granlund is set to hit free agency. Granlund will have a number of teams acquiring for his services including the San Jose Sharks, St Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes. The Canucks are not expected to be able to compete with other teams offering contracts to the 33 year old forward.

Granlund was traded to the Dallas Stars from the San Jose Sharks on February 1st. The Finnish forward put up 21 points in 31 regular-season games with the Stars, in addition to 10 points in 18 playoff games.



If not satisfied by the options available via free agency, the Canucks may be able to find the best option on the trade market.

Florida Panthers forced to make a move?



The Florida Panthers were busy prior to the start of free agency, resigning Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Aaron Ekblad to team-friendly deals. Per PuckPedia, Florida currently has under 2 million dollars in available cap space, while numerous unsigned players await contracts, including Nate Schmidt, Tomas Nosek, Nico Sturm, Mackie Samoskevich, Daniil Tarasov and Vitek Vanecek.

In order to clear cap space, it's possible the Panthers consider trading a place. Speculation has been swirling around center Evan Rodrigues, who is signed for two more years at 3 million per season. Rodrigues appealing contract and the fact that he is a right-handed center, would no doubt make him a hot commodity in an already lackluster market of centers.

If Rodrigues is available, the Canucks should be all over him. Simply put, with concerns about Quinn Hughes upcoming contract status, the Canucks signing or trading for a player who can at least be a stop gap second line center is crucial. It would be an utter failure for the organization to fail to improve the top 6, especially after losing a player like Boeser in free agency.