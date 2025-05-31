Former Vancouver Canucks assistant coach earns big NHL promotion

If at first you don't succeed, try and try again, right? Well, that's at least what one former Vancouver Canucks assistant coach is thinking after landing a big promotion with the division rival Calgary Flames.

Trent Cull, who served as an assistant coach for the Canucks briefly during the 2022-23 season, earned a promotion to the NHL, joining the Flames as a full-time assistant coach.

Cull, 51, had spent parts of the last two seasons as the head coach of the AHL Calgary Wranglers, but joined the Flames midseason as an interim assistant coach. For his efforts, Cull has landed the full-time gig.

Canucks fans may also remember that Cull served the organization in other capacities, leading the Utica Comets as their head coach from 2017-18 to 2020-21, then taking charge of the Abbotsford Canucks for the 2021-22 season before his fateful and brief stint with Bruce Boudreau and the Canucks in 2022-23.

“Facing a challenging situation last season, Trent stepped in and was very impressive managing his assignments with our NHL club,” said Flames GM Craig Conroy said of Cull. The Flames will now begin their hunt to find a new permanent head coach of the AHL Wranglers in the wake of Cull's promotion.