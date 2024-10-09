Former Canucks reporter resurfaces as national media member

Former Vancouver Canucks rinkside reporter Kate Pettersen, who spent the 2023-24 team covering the team, has resurfaced after dubiously disappearing and being replaced by Olivia McDonald in early September.

Pettersen, who has previously worked with the Nashville Predators, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, TSN, and Sportsnet, now apparently holds the title of NHL Host and Rinkside Reporter, according to her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The former Canucks reporter was seen on Tuesday covering the Utah Hockey Club for Utah's first NHL game, which concluded in a thrilling 5-2 win over Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks.

In the NHL Public Relations' Morning Skate post from Tuesday morning, Pettersen was again referred to as an NHL reporter.

"The morning skates for Utah and Chicago will be livestreamed, with NHL reporters Kate Pettersen and Jason Demers hosting on the League’s YouTube channel," the post said. "Pettersen and Demers return for "Utah Hockey Club Opening Night Live!" on the channel to share the excitement leading up to the franchise's first game."

Many Canucks fans expressed (and continue to express) their sadness and disappointment that Kate is no longer in Vancouver covering the Canucks. I have noticed a ton of comments on Twitter and Reddit praising her work, her energy, and her passion for the job, which speaks volumes to Kate's professionalism and skill.

Olivia McDonald, of course, has since been named Pettersen's replacement as the Canucks' rinkside reporter, and she is going to be great for Canucks fans, too.

It was good to finally find out what Kate has been up to, and we wish her well on the next chapter of her career!