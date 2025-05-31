Former Canucks goalie finds himself at the center of NHL playoffs controversy

If you think the Vancouver Canucks have any kind of goalie controversy heading into the 2025-26 season, just look at the Dallas Stars and how the NHL playoffs ended for them.

Starting goalie Jake Oettinger went from hero to zero, arguably to no fault of his own, and the Stars, much like the Canucks last year, bowed out in the Western Conference Final to the Edmonton Oilers.

Naturally, one former Canucks goalie who was on last year's team that lost to the Oilers was on this year's Stars team that lost to the Oilers. Without much of a say in the matter, he got caught in the crossfire.

After allowing two goals on the first two shots he faced in the decisive Game 5 Thursday night, Oettinger was replaced by none other than former Canucks backup goalie Casey DeSmith, who allowed the Oilers' third of six goals less than a minute after entering the game.

By the end of the night, DeSmith allowed three goals on just 20 shots as many fans lamented the decision from head coach Pete DeBoer to yank Oettinger so early into the contest.

According to Moneypuck, DeSmith allowed 0.99 goals above expected, whereas Oettinger allowed 0.9 goals above expected in just 7:09.

Canucks fans may remember that DeSmith was hot and cold in the playoffs for Vancouver last season. The 33-year-old lost his first start against the Nashville Predators, allowing three goals on 15 shots, but bounced back with a 29-save effort to win Game 3 before an injury ended his playoff run.

From there, it was the Arturs Silovs show, as neither DeSmith nor Thatcher Demko were able to recover in time to assist the Canucks against the eventual Western Conference champion Oilers.

DeSmith was an unimpressive 12-9-6 with a .896 save percentage, 2.89 GAA, and one shutout during his one-year stint with the Canucks, and perhaps DeBoer and the Stars were unwise to throw him into the fire at the expense of their franchise goalie.