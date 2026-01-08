Five Canucks going to the Olympics

As of now, the Canucks will have five players representing them at the 2026 Olympics.

Forward Elias Pettersson, Sweden.

Defenceman Filip Hronek, Czechia.

Goaltender Kevin Lankinen, Finland.

Forward David Kämpf, Czechia.

Forward Teddy Blueger, Latvia.

This is the first time that NHL players will participate in the Olympics since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and while none of these players have Olympic hockey experience, they all have experience playing international hockey from junior to men's.

Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson, Olympian. 🇸🇪



Congratulations Petey on being named to Sweden's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics! pic.twitter.com/trF9pFHVPo — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2026

Filip Hronek

Fil is in! 🇨🇿



Congratulations Filip Hronek on being named to Team Czechia's Olympic team. pic.twitter.com/WGZPRqkwvx — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 6, 2026

Kevin Lankinen

Lanks is heading to Milano!



Kevin Lankinen has been named to Finland's 2026 Winter Olympic team! 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/2y8yM4yvJp — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2026

David Kämpf

Czech it out! 🇨🇿



Congrats to David Kämpf who will be representing Czechia at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games. pic.twitter.com/eVEk1AdiqG — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 6, 2026

Teddy Blueger

Blueger is an Olympian! 🇱🇻



Congratulations Teddy Blueger for being named to Latvia's Olympic roster. pic.twitter.com/JRQ4A4AGk7 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 6, 2026

Injury list

With the start of hockey at the Olympics not until February 11th, there will still likely be injury replacements. Players such as Thatcher Demko for the United States, or even Marcus Pettersson for Sweden could become options for their respective countries should they need a replacement.

A Canuck’s omission that is of note is Filip Chytil not being on team Czechia, but that is likely to do with the fact that he has only played in six games this year as he has been out with a concussion since October 19th, but did accompany the Canucks on their current road trip.

Potential future olympians

Some food for thought on which current Canucks could be future Olympians.

Defenceman Zeev Buium, United States.

Forward Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Sweden.

Defenceman Tom Willander, Sweden.

Forward Braeden Cootes, Canada.