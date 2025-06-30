Did the Canucks make a mistake by passing on this local talent?

Heading into the 2025 NHL draft, eyes around Vancouver were on the Canucks 15th overall pick, and whether they would trade or keep the pick. In the end, the Canucks opted to keep the picks and select center Braden Cootes from the Seattle Thunderbirds(WHL).

The Canucks 15th overall pick wasn't the only topic of discussion in Vancouver. Many eyes were on local talent Cameron Schmidt, whom many were hoping the Canucks would pick in the later rounds.

Last season with the Vancouver Giants, Schmidt had 40 goals and 78 points in 61 games, ranking first on the Giants in both goals and points.

Prior to the draft, fans in the lower mainland had been raving about the Giants phenom, hoping that the Hockey Gods would bring Schmidt to the Canucks.

As the later rounds progressed, it became less and less likely the Canucks were going to select the hometown kid, who continued to slide down the draft due to concerns about his height. Regardless, it was hard to ignore the pure scoring talent of the Alberta native. In the end, it was the Dallas Stars who selected Schmidt 94th overall.

The Canucks finished the draft with a solid class of their own, but only time will tell if the team made a mistake passing on a skilled forward that was one of the Giants top forwards this past season.