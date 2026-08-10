Daniel & Henrik Sedin's legacy helped define the 2000s & 2010s Vancouver Canucks

It's the start of a new week for us at The Canucks Way and Fansided NHL as we continue to count down the days to the beginning of the 2026-27 season. This week we will focus on records, milestones, and awards. Regarding the Vancouver Canucks, there is so much history behind these topics.

Among Trevor Linden, Pavel Bure, Roberto Luongo, Kirk McLean, Stan Smyl, Markus Näslund, etc., there are players who, at one time, set records and had milestones with the Canucks. However, when you talk about the 2000s and 2010s Canucks, the two guys who come to mind right away are Daniel & Henrik Sedin.

How much did the Sedin twins leave a mark on a franchise and city that they called home for 17 years?

The legacy of the Sedin twins

When looking back at the all-time Canucks greats, it's hard to leave Daniel and Henrik off the Mount Rushmore as faces of the franchise. They were selected second (Daniel) and third overall (Henrik) in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft, and both had their rookie seasons in 2000-01. Fast forward 17 years, and they both retire at the same time following the 2017-18 season. The Sedins entered and left the league at the same time, on their own terms.

In terms of records, where does one begin with the Sedins? They hold the first and second spots in games played for the Canucks, with Henrik playing in 1,330 and Daniel in 1,306. Both players surpassed "Captain Canuck" himself, Linden, who had played in 1,140 games. That is some elite company to pass for most games played.

On top of that, Daniel leads the franchise in goals (393), even-strength goals (255), power-play goals (138), and game-winning goals (86). While Henrik was the set-up player, Daniel was the goal scorer between the twins.

Regarding Henrik, he leads the franchise in assists (830), points (1,070), and in plus/minus (plus-165). Credit to him: aside from the assists and points, he is seventh in goals (240), fifth in even-strength goals (172), and third in game-winning goals (38). Both guys were big figures with the Canucks throughout their 17-year careers.

When discussing these guys individually in terms of hardware, it's crazy to see what they did when they played. Regarding Henrik, he won the Art Ross and Hart Memorial Trophy during the 2009-10 season, after having a league-best 83 assists and 112 points. Fun fact: he led the league in assists in three straight seasons from 2009-10 to 2011-12. Furthermore, he won the King Clancy Award in 2015-16 and in the final season of his career in 2017-18.

Feb 12, 2020; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Twin brothers Daniel Sedin (22) and Henrik Sedin (33) of Sweden have their Vancouver Canucks jerseys retired to the rafters of Rogers Arena in a ceremony prior to a game between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Regarding Daniel, he went on to win the Art Ross in 2010-11, a season after Henrik won it. He also won the Ted Lindsay Award that season as the NHL’s most outstanding player, as voted by fellow players.

While Henrik led the league in assists in three straight seasons, Daniel led the league in points (104) and power-play goals (18) in 2010-11. On top of that, Daniel also won the King Clancy in 2017-18 alongside his twin Henrik. It's safe to say that both Sedins had no trouble winning awards.

The Sedins meant so much to the Canucks that both of their numbers got retired together in Feb. 2020 against the Chicago Blackhawks. It only made sense to retire their numbers together after retiring together in 2018. If that wasn't enough, they were both inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame together in 2022.

All in all, the Sedins defined what Canucks hockey was in the 2000s and 2010s. They were part of the best Canucks team, which fell just short in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final. They hold multiple records within the franchise, while being first and second in a couple of them. In terms of awards, they are both Art Ross and King Clancy winners. While Henrik might have a Hart Memorial Trophy, Daniel has a Ted Lindsay.

If there is one thing for certain, the Sedins meant so much to the Canucks, and the Canucks, along with the city of Vancouver, meant so much to them. When it comes down to it, the Sedins were and always will be the faces of the Canucks for those 17 seasons. They defined an era of Canucks hockey that will never be forgotten, only cherished.